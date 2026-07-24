Clyde Butcher landscape exhibition will debut at Albin Polasek Museum

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new photography exhibition showcasing America’s natural landscapes is coming to the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens.

“America the Beautiful: The Monumental Landscapes of Clyde Butcher” will be on display from Aug. 18 through Dec. 6.

The exhibition features large-scale black-and-white photographs taken across the country, from California’s redwood forests to Florida’s wetlands and the Gulf Stream.

Butcher uses large-format cameras and hand-processes his photographs using a silver gelatin technique. The exhibition is being presented as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026.

The museum also plans several programs connected to the exhibition. Butcher will participate in a lecture and book signing Oct. 8, and the museum will hold a free Family Photography Day on Nov. 1.

A weekend pop-up exhibition at the museum’s Capen House will also feature work from local photographers with reFrame.

The Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens is located at 633 Osceola Ave. in Winter Park. Additional information is available on the museum’s website.

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