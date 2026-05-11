City begins rehoming iconic Lake Eola swans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over a dozen swans have been captured and rehomed as part of an effort to protect 44 city-owned swans who survived a bird flu outbreak at Lake Eola.

The city of Orlando announced last week that it’s pausing its captive swan program at Lake Eola.

So far, the city says it’s rehomed 9 adult swans, 5 cygnets, and 19 eggs, with the process expected to be completed in the fall.

According to the city, the swans are being rehomed at an FWC-licensed facility in Lake Butler, one the city has worked with over the years.

A city spokesperson confirmed the swans are being donated and there are no costs involved.

But, for more than a hundred years, the swans at Lake Eola have been an Orlando icon. Visitors to Lake Eola told Channel 9 they don’t think the lake will be the same without the majestic creatures’ presence.

“I feel like the swans are an icon of the lake and I don’t think that anybody should be moved from their home just because they’re sick,” said Murphy Allred, who visits the lake weekly, “On our drive here, we were talking about looking forward to seeing the swans and seeing the baby swans especially.”

Generations of visitors have stopped by the park to feed the birds, snap photos, or admire them while jogging around the lake.

“I come here every single day. And I just sit with them, and they all just come over around me,” said Central Florida resident, Natasha Whitaker.“It won’t be the same without them,” said Yvonne Fabozzi, who walks around the lake daily.

Commissioner Patty Sheehan says the decision was made after 29 swans died of bird flu over the winter.

Since then, FWC has been reviewing the city’s captive swan program, and in an effort to protect the remaining swans, the city decided to pause the program.

“At the end of the day we have to make the best decision for our birds,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan explained that the rehoming process begins with swan families, particularly baby swans, who have the least immunity to potential bird flu.

“You have to move the entire family as a unit,” said Sheehan, “We are making sure they’re safe, they will go to proper facilities, and hopefully we can work with them to get some birds back in the future.”

Sheehan said she’s hopeful a bird flu vaccine could one day allow the city to bring back the captive bird program. In the meantime, Sheehan explained there are still between five to ten migratory swans that often visit the lake, so once this rehoming is complete in the fall, you’ll still likely spot some wild swans at the lake.

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