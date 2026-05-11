Bodycam video shows deadly deputy-involved shooting after chaotic DeLand police chase

DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video related to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in DeLand.

A deputy fired a single shot through a windshield, killing 29-year-old Brandon Brabin.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

The shooting followed a dangerous car chase and a six-hour search for Brabin.

DeLand Police Department initially declined to pursue Brabin due to the location, leading to the involvement of Sheriff’s Office deputies once Brabin was located.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that before the shooting, Brabin was driving through downtown DeLand with no lights on, running red lights and nearly striking people.

Brabin’s reckless behavior prompted the multi-agency response.

The sheriff also noted there were two other options the deputy could have used to stop Brabin’s vehicle.

Authorities said they found alcohol in Brabin’s car, and no weapon was discovered in the vehicle.

Brabin had a criminal history in Lake County and Tennessee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will continue its investigation into the deadly shooting.

A separate internal investigation will also be conducted by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

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