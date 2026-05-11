Fire engulfs 70% of Windermere home, fire crews confirm

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire on Wild Oak Drive, near Hempel Avenue, in Windermere. More than a dozen units were on scene recently as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire department confirmed the residential fire involved approximately 70% of the home, but crews reported a good knockdown with only occasional hot spots remaining and no injuries or medical transports.

Firefighters were able to bring the majority of the fire under control. The significant response from more than a dozen Orange County Fire Rescue units helped manage the rapidly developing situation.

Stay with Channel 9 and we will continue to provide updates on the residential fire as they come in.

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