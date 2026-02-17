Orlando awaits end of Avian Flu outbreak as swan deaths halt

ORLANDO, Fla. — No new swan deaths have been reported at Lake Eola since Jan. 21, as the City of Orlando waits for an Avian Flu outbreak to pass. The final recorded death occurred on Jan. 21 and involved a wild swan.

The City confirms that during the outbreak, 29 mute swans died, leaving 44 birds in the local flock. City officials are following health recommendations to ensure a full month passes without a new case before declaring the virus gone.

The wait follows the death of four wild swans and 25 city-owned swans from the illness earlier this year.

Visitors to Lake Eola are kindly encouraged to keep following the safety guidelines posted on the alert signs around the park. These simple measures are in place to help protect our beautiful bird population from the spread of the Avian Flu, ensuring everyone can enjoy the park safely.

Additionally, the City staff are carefully reviewing the swan program to enhance how we take care of the birds. This includes looking at feeding practices, care plans, and water access, all while being attentive to the changing needs of the remaining flock.

