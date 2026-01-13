26 swans have died after bird flu outbreak at Lake Eola in Orlando, officials confirm

ORLANDO, Fla. — More of Orlando’s beloved Lake Eola swans have died because of a bird flu outbreak.

Officials said 26 swans have died from complications due to the outbreak, which is around 38% of the lake’s population.

To mitigate further losses, veterinarians and park staff are working to protect the remaining birds in the park.

Each swan at Lake Eola costs approximately $3,500, highlighting the financial investment in the local wildlife.

The swan population at Lake Eola has been a popular attraction for residents and visitors alike.

The outbreak has raised concerns among local wildlife officials, who are closely monitoring the situation.

Park staff are implementing health measures to safeguard the health of the remaining swans and other birds in the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group