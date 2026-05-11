Flagler Beach fire chief terminated amid department resignations

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Flagler Beach fire chief has been terminated, according to a letter from the city manager.
City Manager Dale Martin notified Fire Chief Stephen Cox that his employment with the city was terminated effective immediately at 9 a.m. Monday, May 11.
In the letter, Martin cited the city’s personnel policy, which states that employees are at-will and serve at the pleasure of the city.
Martin said Cox’s termination was related to a “loss of confidence” expressed in the resignations of several members of the Flagler Beach Fire Department and in correspondence signed by remaining members of the department.
“Given those conditions, I do not believe that you can effectively lead the City of Flagler Beach Fire Department,” Martin wrote in the letter.
The letter said Cox may request an exit interview and a “name clearing hearing” within five business days to respond to his termination.
Channel 9 has reached out to the City of Flagler Beach for more information.
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