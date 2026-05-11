Flagler Beach fire chief terminated amid department resignations

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Flagler Beach fire chief has been terminated, according to a letter from the city manager.

City Manager Dale Martin notified Fire Chief Stephen Cox that his employment with the city was terminated effective immediately at 9 a.m. Monday, May 11.

In the letter, Martin cited the city’s personnel policy, which states that employees are at-will and serve at the pleasure of the city.

Martin said Cox’s termination was related to a “loss of confidence” expressed in the resignations of several members of the Flagler Beach Fire Department and in correspondence signed by remaining members of the department.

Fire Chief Termination Letter Flagler County

“Given those conditions, I do not believe that you can effectively lead the City of Flagler Beach Fire Department,” Martin wrote in the letter.

The letter said Cox may request an exit interview and a “name clearing hearing” within five business days to respond to his termination.

Channel 9 has reached out to the City of Flagler Beach for more information.

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