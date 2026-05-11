Lawsuit claims ChatGPT aided suspect in FSU shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The family of Tiru Chabba, a 45-year-old victim killed in a shooting at Florida State University, has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI.

Florida State University shooting victims Tiru Chabba (L) and Robert Morales (R) (The Strom Law Firm/Family Photo)

The lawsuit claims that ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence model, was used by the suspect to plan the attack.

Attorneys for the family held a news conference in Tallahassee regarding the legal action. The lawsuit alleges the suspect used ChatGPT to ask about weapons and mass shootings before the incident.

Bakari Sellers, an attorney representing the victim’s family, stated that the case is centered on public safety rather than politics.

Sellers said, “This issue is not about politics at all, it’s about the duty owed to the American public, it’s making sure other individuals like Ikener do not get their hands on weapons that are able to carry out mass murder with their co-conspirator Chat GPT.”

OpenAI has denied responsibility, stating that ChatGPT did not encourage or promote violence.

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