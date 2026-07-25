Longwood police investigate fatal car accident near Ronald Reagan Boulevard

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Longwood Police Department is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occured at 7:49 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Dog Track Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Officers arrived and conducted an on-scene investigation, which revealed that only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

Personnel from the Seminole County Fire Department pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

Authorities confirmed there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, and no subjects are outstanding.

The driver’s identity is not being released at this time while officers await notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

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