County commissioners to decide on stalled Flagler County beach project

Flagler County, Fla. — Flagler County leaders are discussing how to move forward with a major beach restoration project that could help protect miles of coastline, but there are still some significant hurdles to overcome.

Restoring roughly five and a half miles of beach in Flagler County is at a standstill as leaders work through several roadblocks.

Vice Chair of the Board of County Commissioners Kim Carney explains there are three big issues: securing easements from about 15 private property owners, a crumbling seawall that must be repaired before work can begin, and funding.

“The project will take 100 percent of our reserves, leaving us with no cash, so how do we do payroll, how do we do things in the county if we’ve given all of our money to a contractor?” said Carney.

While millions of dollars have already been committed through state and federal sources, Carney says much of that money comes in as reimbursements. That means Flagler County may need short-term financing to cover construction costs while waiting to be repaid.

Owner of the Salt and Wellness Spa in Flagler Beach, Kristyn Cullis, just wants a decision to be made.

“This is something that needs to be taken care of because I don’t want the road to wash away, the vegetation, and my business,” said Cullis.

Carney said even after the county comes up with a plan for this part of the project, this kind of maintenance will need to be funded forever.

“In my short year and a half, I don’t see anyone in Flagler County wanting to pay for this,” said Carney.

The county has a meeting on August 3, and a decision will be made on how to move forward then.

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