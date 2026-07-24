Groundbreaking held for new Brevard County Animal Services Shelter

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County officials and community leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Animal Services Shelter to improve care for homeless and abandoned animals.

The new facility offers a safer, modern space for animals and enhances the county’s capacity to care for pets awaiting adoption, reunification, or other services.

The SPCA of Brevard attended the ceremony and expressed pride in partnering with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to support animal welfare. They called the groundbreaking a key milestone showing the county’s ongoing commitment to protecting and caring for animals.

The SPCA acknowledged Sheriff Wayne Ivey for his longstanding dedication to animal welfare, noting that his leadership has contributed to making animal protection and advocacy a key focus of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to advancing the project and anticipated that the new shelter would benefit both animals and residents for many years.

Construction on the new shelter is now underway.

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