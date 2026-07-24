Two adults arrested for alleged abuse and neglect of two children in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old William Conner, of Ormond Beach, and 33-year-old Samantha Lucas yesterday for alleged child abuse and neglect.

The arrests follow an investigation into claims of heinous punishment and cruel mistreatment of two children, ages 12 and 14.

The investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office began in May after a referral from the Department of Children and Families. Detectives determined there was probable cause to charge both individuals.

The 12-year-old boy, identified as Conner’s main target, was allegedly deprived of food and water. He was forced to stay in a detached laundry room that lacked air conditioning, running water, and bathroom access, reportedly using a bucket for sanitation.

The boy also stated that Conner fed him food contaminated with animal feces and gave him water mixed with urine. Upon discovering what he had consumed, the boy vomited, and Conner reportedly laughed. Conner is further accused of hitting the boy with a studded belt, electronic cords, and plastic spatulas.

Conner allegedly monitored the laundry room with a camera and, on some occasions, forced the boy to stay awake all night. He would use the two-way audio feature of the camera to torment the child if he fell asleep. The 14-year-old female victim was sometimes subjected to this same mistreatment.

Conner faces two counts of child abuse and two counts of child neglect, while Lucas is charged with two counts of child neglect.

They were both booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail but have since bonded out.

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