Weather warnings issued as strong storms move through Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings as strong storms move through Central Florida.

ACTIVE ALERTS

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southern Marion County until 6:15 PM.

This includes the north side of The Villages.

Movement is nearly stationary.

Marion County T-Storm 7/25/26 6:15p (WFTV)

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms will be possible in parts of Central Florida through the mid-evening hours.

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