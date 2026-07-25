Volusia County man denies child abuse allegations following arrest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man accused of abusing two children in his care said he didn’t do it.

William Conner, 42, was arrested Thursday on two counts of child abuse and two counts of child neglect. He is accused of beating two children –ages 12 and 14--, denying them food and water, and locking one of the children in a laundry room.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted about Conner’s arrest on the official Volusia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Some of the allegations against Conner are too graphic to print or broadcast.

Conner bonded out of jail and spoke exclusively with Channel 9’s Dave Jordan. He denied the allegations but admitted to putting the 12-year-old boy into the laundry room as “timeout” because the child was misbehaving. Conner said both children are emotionally troubled.

“We have been doing nothing but trying to get help,” said Conner. “We have done all the right things.”

Another woman was arrested along with Conner, although it’s unclear what her connection is to the case.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for more information on this case, and we are waiting to hear back.

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