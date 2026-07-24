Tony Romo accused of OWI in Milwaukee

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was taken into custody in Milwaukee after being accused of driving while under the influence.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Romo was stopped Thursday night and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and booked on OWI and then released, WISN reported.

Burlington native and former NFL star Tony Romo was arrested last night in Milwaukee County, accused of driving under the influence.https://t.co/rsqnTSjHvg pic.twitter.com/GPEuhrSPzp — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) July 24, 2026

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, WITI reported.

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