Recreational grouper harvest suspended in Florida waters

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has temporarily closed the recreational harvest of snowy grouper in all Atlantic state waters, including off Monroe County, starting from June 7 at 12:01 a.m.

This choice aims to prevent exceeding the quota and to help rebuild the fishery for the future.

Additional Dates to Know

The June 7 snowy grouper closure mirrored federal waters, and the FWC closed recreational gag grouper harvest in Atlantic state waters, including Monroe County, starting Aug. 2.

This decision aligns with adjacent federal rules to protect the population.

The Gulf greater amberjack recreational season in federal waters begins on September 1 and runs for 43 days, closing at 12:01 a.m. on October 14.

Fishermen should be aware of the gag grouper closure starting on August 2. Additionally, the recreational season for Gulf greater amberjack in federal waters will run from September 1 to October 14.

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