Osceola County restaurant evacuated due to suspicious device, investigation ongoing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A suspicious device was found Monday evening inside a restaurant, prompting an evacuation and road closures, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. to Piocos Chicken Restaurant, located at 5160 Boggy Creek Road, after the device was discovered inside the business.

The restaurant was safely evacuated, the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies investigate, Boggy Creek Road has been shut down in both directions in the area. Authorities said Narcoossee Road remains open.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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