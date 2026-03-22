Vigil held for 17-year-old shot at Kissimmee Airbnb

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Loved ones held a vigil Sunday for 17-year-old Qvarious McCloud, who was shot and killed at a Kissimmee Airbnb last week. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is currently offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

McCloud was found dead on the short-term rental property near the pool area. The shooting occurred on March 14 in Kissimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for assistance in the case. This reward is available to any individual who provides video footage or information that leads to progress in the investigation.

Authorities have not made any arrests.

Phelicia McCloud, the grandmother of the victim, addressed the crowd during the event. “We are here asking for justice for my grandson McCloud... he didn’t deserve this, we want justice,” McCloud said.

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