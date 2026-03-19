Teen fatally shot at Kissimmee Airbnb party, deputies seek witnesses

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 17-year-old Orlando male died after being shot at a house party early in the morning of March 14, 2026, in Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at 1:26 a.m. at a residence in the Veranda Palms subdivision.

The 17-year-old out of Orlando was attending a party at an Airbnb when the shooting occurred.

The shooting took place at a house on Shanti Drive, where deputies found the teen lying near the swimming pool when they arrived at the scene. He was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Osceola County deputies are seeking witnesses who were at the residence or anyone with information regarding the events that occurred at the party.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline or the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

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