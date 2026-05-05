Minimal rain chances Tuesday as heat begins to build in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will be a bit warmer, with afternoon highs reaching near-normal levels. Daytime highs will hit the low to mid 80s throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.
Temperatures will climb higher tomorrow and Thursday, with afternoon highs in the 90s.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said our hottest day of the week will come Thursday — we could have record-breaking heat as highs flirt with the mid 90s.
During this stretch, rain chances will be minimal.
Crimi said it will be Friday and into the weekend when rain chances return, as a front moves into the area and lingers.
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