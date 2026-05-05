Minimal rain chances Tuesday as heat begins to build in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will be a bit warmer, with afternoon highs reaching near-normal levels. Daytime highs will hit the low to mid 80s throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

Temperatures will climb higher tomorrow and Thursday, with afternoon highs in the 90s.

Tuesday weather outlook - WFTV Tuesday will be a bit warmer, with afternoon highs reaching near-normal levels. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said our hottest day of the week will come Thursday — we could have record-breaking heat as highs flirt with the mid 90s.

Tuesday weather outlook - WFTV Tuesday will be a bit warmer, with afternoon highs reaching near-normal levels. (WFTV staff)

During this stretch, rain chances will be minimal.

Crimi said it will be Friday and into the weekend when rain chances return, as a front moves into the area and lingers.

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