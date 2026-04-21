Father wants justice after his daughter is killed on SR 46 while holding her baby

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a woman killed on State Road 46 on April 14 while holding her baby in a car seat wants answers. He believes she was with someone else the night she died.

“My nightmare has come true. My biggest fear has come true.” The father of 24-year-old Destiny Gonzalez spoke about her death on State Road 46 and Jungle Road. As FHP troopers try to determine why she was walking on the highway at 3 a.m. holding her baby in a car seat, her father believes she was with someone.

“What kind of man would do that and leave a woman with a baby in the middle of the road in the middle of the night, at 3 in the morning, where it’s pitch black, no matter what the circumstance?”

Troopers say Destiny was killed on a dark highway after being hit by a pickup truck. The driver stayed on scene. Destiny’s father said she had been visiting a friend in Geneva, then got into a car with someone else before her death.

“Her body was broken; it was mangled. She didn’t deserve that. She didn’t deserve to die on that road.”

He believes his daughter got involved with the wrong crowd.

“Talk to your kids and make sure you know their friends, who they’re hanging out with. I’m concerned for the safety of my family. That’s why I’m not on TV.”

As for the baby who survived, he said he is now caring for 9-month-old Liana and her sister.

“She’s a survivor. She’s the miracle baby. God has a plan for that baby.”

He said Destiny had a big heart and was the light of their family. He is pleading with anyone who has information about the case to come forward.

“Please just come forward with it. Help Destiny get justice. Justice for Destiny — that’s what I want.”

Anyone with information can call the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

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