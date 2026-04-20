Study names Clermont a top commuter burnout hotspot

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont has been named one of the country’s top commuter “burnout belts,” according to a new survey examining where daily drives are most associated with exhaustion and work-life strain.

The study, commissioned by A Mission for Michael, surveyed 3,002 drivers about which commutes create the most stress, factoring in congestion, road construction and time spent traveling to and from work.

Clermont ranked No. 19 nationally, with researchers pointing to the daily drive into Orlando as a major contributor.

The study said commuters traveling from Clermont into Orlando often lose hours each day to traffic, leaving mornings rushed and evenings shortened.

Another Florida city, Wesley Chapel, ranked No. 20 for commuters heading into Tampa, while Homestead ranked No. 4 nationally for drives into Miami.

“Burnout is often framed as something that happens at work, but for many people, it starts and ends with the commute,” Anand Mehta, executive director of A Mission for Michael, said in a statement.

Researchers said long daily commutes can quietly extend the workday and reduce time available for recovery, family life and rest.

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