Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera allegedly defrauded in $1 million scam

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida financial crimes investigation alleges that a man persuaded Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera to invest $1 million in a purported large-scale Orlando entertainment development project, which investigators claim never existed as described.

According to an affidavit filed by the Florida Office of Financial Regulation accuses Steven Harry Minard of defrauding Rivera through a company named Orlando World Live, LLC (OWL).

Investigators report that Minard marketed OWL as a multi-billion-dollar entertainment and urban development project for downtown Orlando. Promotional materials outlined a $5 billion first phase with resorts, theaters, shopping, museums, esports facilities, live entertainment venues, and an animated movie studio.

Investigators also reviewed promotional documents claiming the project would include futuristic attractions and transportation, using the slogan: “In the City of Worlds, We are Building Manhattan with Better Weather.”

Investigators say Rivera invested $1 million in January 2022 after being told the project had secured financing, partnerships, and agreements. The affidavit notes Rivera was promised at least a 30% annual return.

The investigation alleges Minard supplied professional presentations, proof-of-funds documents, and other materials to convince Rivera and his team the project was legitimate and financially secure.

However, investigators found that records from the City of Orlando showed no permit applications, assessments, or related paperwork had ever been submitted for the proposed project.

Authorities further allege that independent verification found no evidence to support many of the claimed contracts, partnerships, events, or financing associated with the project.

According to the affidavit, investigators determined that Rivera’s investment was sent to a New York attorney’s trust account before being quickly distributed to multiple third parties. Financial records reportedly showed the funds were not used for development, permitting, or any business operations related to OWL.

The affidavit also alleges that Minard provided falsified financial documents, such as a fake Chase Bank proof-of-funds screenshot showing over $70 million in available funds. Investigators said certified bank records did not support these claims.

The document says Minard faces accusations of organized fraud exceeding $50,000, acting as an unregistered securities dealer, and committing investment fraud.

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