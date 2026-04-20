Angry guest arrested for assaulting employee at Universal Studios, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports that on April 19, an off-duty deputy at Universal Studios encountered George Navarro, who was later arrested for battery after security informed the deputy of an angry guest possibly assaulting an employee.

Navarro was detained without incident. According to the report, the victim stated that Navarro approached him, asked for a pen, and then became upset.

While assisting another customer, the victim was intentionally struck in the back by Navarro, resulting in pain. Although no witnesses or footage captured the event, deputies report that Navarro showed signs of alcohol impairment and admitted to drinking.

Navarro states that he asked the victim for a pen, felt disrespected, and suggested the contact might have been accidental. He also mentioned that he could have caused serious harm, referencing his military background and remarks about killing during deployments.

Law enforcement confirms that Navarro was arrested and received an indefinite trespass warning from Universal.

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