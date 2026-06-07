Parrish Healthcare launches supply drive for homeless in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parrish Health care has launched its bi-annual Hopeful Hearts Supply Drive to collect essential items for individuals experiencing homelessness in Brevard County. This community endeavor, organized in partnership with Space Coast Health Centers and LifePointe Ministries, seeks to provide comfort, relief, and protection during the state’s hottest months. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, June 30.

Community members interested in supporting this initiative can donate new and unused items. The most needed items include reusable water bottles, bug repellent, sunscreen, socks, deodorant, body wipes, hats, flashlights, backpacks, men’s and women’s underwear, female hygiene products, shoes, jeans, t-shirts, shorts, and Canned or nonperishable food items. Bottled waters and hydration packets are also requested.

Donation boxes are conveniently located in the lobbies of the following Parrish Healthcare locations:

Parrish Medical Center: 951 North Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32796

Parrish Healthcare Center at Titus Landing: 250 Harrison Street, Titusville, FL 32780

Parrish Health and Fitness Center Operated by the YMCA of Central Florida: 2210 Cheney Highway, Titusville, FL 32780

Parrish Healthcare Center in Port St. John: 5005 Port Saint John Parkway, Port St. John, FL 32927

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