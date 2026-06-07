Flagler County men sentenced for sex offenses involving minors

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were convicted and sentenced in Flagler County for sex offenses involving minors following separate investigations by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Josiah Morales, a 19-year-old Palm Coast resident, was arrested in August 2025. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit detectives determined he had sex multiple times with a minor. Morales pleaded guilty to child abuse, a reduced charge from an original accusation of lewd or lascivious battery.

Following his plea agreement, Morales was sentenced to five years on probation. This probation does not allow for early termination, and Morales must also complete sex offender treatment at his own expense, avoid unsupervised contact with minors, and obtain prior approval for internet use.

Jordan Pittmon, a 27-year-old Daytona Beach resident, was arrested in February 2025. His arrest followed an eight-month investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office into the sexual battery of a 14-year-old victim. Pittmon was 26 years old when he first contacted the victim.

Detectives determined Pittmon first contacted the victim through Instagram in November 2023. After the victim ran away from home, Pittmon picked her up, took her to his residence, and had sex with her multiple times. He later dropped her off at a park the following day. An adult family member of the victim had previously discovered online messages between Pittmon and the minor. The family member confronted Pittmon directly and informed him that the girl was 14, yet Pittmon continued to communicate with her.

On June 3, 2026, Pittmon pleaded no contest to lewd or lascivious battery and traveling to meet a minor.

Pittmon was sentenced to 85 and a half months in state prison.

Pittmon is required to register as a sex offender for life. He will also be on sex offender probation for five years after his release from prison.

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