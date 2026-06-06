TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — It’s not every day that investigators are called to a theft involving an entire house roof.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recently solved a highly unusual case after a metal roof was allegedly stolen from a vacant residence on S.B. Eubanks Road in Reynolds, Georgia.

According to authorities, deputies received the complaint around 9:45 a.m. on June 4 and immediately launched an investigation. Through what officials described as diligent investigative work, investigators identified those believed to be responsible and solved the case within approximately 30 hours.

Sheriff’s deputies solve unusual case after entire roof stolen from home A Taylor County sheriff says it’s the first time in his 35-year law enforcement career that someone has allegedly stolen an entire roof from a house.

As a result of the investigation, Jason Childree of Butler, Georgia, was arrested and charged with Theft by Taking, Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Criminal Damage to Property.

Investigators have also identified three additional suspects allegedly connected to the incident. Authorities say warrants are being obtained and further arrests are expected in the coming days.

Sheriff John Sawyer said the case stands out among the many investigations he has encountered throughout his career.

“In my 35-year law enforcement career, I have never seen anyone steal the roof off of a house,” Sawyer said in a statement.

The sheriff credited Chief Investigator Matt Binkley and Major Chad Payne for their efforts in helping identify the suspects and quickly bring the case to a close.

While authorities have not released details about how the roof was allegedly removed, the theft has certainly earned a place among the more unusual cases investigators have encountered.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to make additional arrests.

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