Florida’s Jackie Siegel loses sister within days of husband’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Siegel family is a staple of Florida for its business and philanthropic efforts. But tragedy has struck the family twice in a matter of days, and they are now planning two funerals in one week.

Just a few days after David Siegel died of cancer at age 89, his wife, Jackie Siegel, learned her sister, Jessica Mallery, died of fentanyl poisoning. She was 43.

Mallery was a reality television star whose life was featured alongside David and Jackie Siegel in the documentary “The Queen of Versailles.” She was dealing with depression and bullying when she died.

But Mallory’s death will not be in vain, as her organs were donated to help others. Her organs will save eight lives and also help with noncritical needs too.

“She gave her life for all of the people who are now going to live,” Jackie Siegel.

Now, Jackie Siegel has lost both her sister and daughter to drug overdoses. Her and David’s daughter Victoria died from an overdose in 2016, prompting their mission to combat drug abuse. Together, they founded Victoria’s Voice Foundation in her honor to help their mission and fundraise for life-saving causes.

Her mission is clear: to save lives. It’s a mission that Siegel will continue.

“I feel like I have to turn my pain into purpose, so I have a new beginning right now, so I’m going to spend the rest of my life to save lives,” she said.

Now she is trying to stay strong for her 12 children, plus a niece who has lost her mother. Their home will keep the family together, only so much more after the events of the week.

“I feel like I’ve got these guardian angels looking over me and to give me the strength, and I can’t wait to see I’m going to make a difference in this world,” she said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group