Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel dies at 89

ORLANDO, Fla. — David Siegel, the founder and executive chairman of Westgate Resorts, has died at the age of 89.

The company announced his death Saturday morning.

Siegel started the in 1982, with its first property in Kissimmee. That beginning would grow into one of the largest resort development empires in the country, as well as the largest private employer in central Florida.

“David never forgot his humble roots, starting Westgate in his garage and using the company as a way to lead others to become inspired and successful,” said Westgate Resorts CEO Jim Gissy. “David worked hard to leave us a company that will continue to preserve its family origins, and the significant resources and ambition to instill joy in the lives we touch through the hospitality we provide.”

Gissy’s statement continued “It was David’s enduring wish that the spirit of what makes Westgate successful – entrepreneurialism, customer satisfaction, and quality product that is at the heart of our DNA – will be the guiding principles of the next generation of leadership at our company. We know that we are all up to the task of driving forward the legacy of this visionary man and the company he founded.”

Throughout his career, Siegel was honored with numerous awards and accolades, as well as an honorary doctorate from Florida A&M University. He was inducted into the Central Florida Hospitality Hall of Fame by the University of Central Florida in 2013.

ARDA honored Siegel with its Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

. While David will be remembered for his successful business ventures, after the passing of his beloved daughter Victoria in 2015,

It its obituary, the company said Siegel took on a new mission of combatting the nation’s drug epidemic after his daughter Victoria died in 2015, founding the Victoria’s Voice Foundation in her honor. he took his advocacy to the Florida Legislature to helped get a passed law that declared June 6, the day of his daughter’s death, as National Naloxone Awareness Day, with more than 100 landmarks around the country lighting up purple to create awareness.

His efforts also led to the passing of the federal CARA Act that unlocked funds to fight the drug epidemic.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group