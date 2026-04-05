Orange County Schools to cut $8M in mental health services amid enrollment decline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) plans to cut more than $8 million from its mental health services, a decision district leaders say is tied to declining student enrollment — but one that is raising serious concerns among parents, staff, and advocates.

District officials say fewer students mean reduced funding, forcing them to reevaluate staffing and resources. However, those on the front lines warn the cuts could leave thousands of students without critical support.

OCPS is eliminating all SAFE Coordinator positions, part of a long-standing program that has supported students facing a range of challenges.

The SAFE (Student Assistance and Family Empowerment) program was created in the 1980s by Marge Labarge and has helped students dealing with mental health issues, family crises, substance abuse and food insecurity. In a 2022 video released by the district, leaders praised the program’s impact, “SAFE has really impacted thousands and thousands of students, and it’s not a stretch to say it has saved thousands as well,” a speaker said in the video.

District leaders now say the coordinator role overlaps with school-based social workers, making it a target for cuts.

Lollie Wahl, Labarge’s daughter, who is also a parent in Orange County, says the cuts will hurt the students who need help the most.

“The ones that are hurting the most are the ones who need this the most,” she said. “They may not have somebody to voice that for them.”

She emphasized that SAFE coordinators often provide hands-on support, including connecting families to resources and distributing care packages to students in need.

“Who’s going to pick up this vital work?” she asked.

Parents are also worried that students, particularly those in high-need schools, could be overlooked.

“There’s going to be a lot of students… that are not going to be addressed,” said Angie Ghali-Crider, an OCPS parent. “They’re going to be pushed on the back burner.”

The District said in a statement to Eyewitness News that instead of SAFE coordinators, students will receive “direct counseling services from certified school counselors and social workers -- improving access to care and strengthening student-to-certified staff ratios.”

However, according to a letter sent from OCPS to union leaders this week, there are other reductions that will impact mental health roles across the district, including: 12 social workers, 15 mental health counselors and 6 psychologists. Social workers and psychologists will serve two to three schools each. Mental health counselors could be assigned to as many as eight schools.

Union representatives say this will significantly limit students’ access to care.

OCPS officials maintain the changes are necessary due to financial pressures caused by declining enrollment. They also note that some responsibilities may be absorbed by remaining staff.

As the district moves forward with the cuts, questions remain about how schools will continue to support students facing mental health challenges.

Full Statement from Orange County Public Schools:

Due to declining enrollment and reduced revenue, the district is making targeted adjustments to ensure long-term sustainability while prioritizing student support.

This includes eliminating the SAFE coordinator position, an $8.2 million investment, due to overlap of duties with school-based social workers. Moving forward, students will receive direct counseling services from certified school counselors and social workers — improving access to care and strengthening student-to-certified staff ratios.

These decisions, while difficult, ensure resources are aligned to provide the most direct and effective support for our students.

Full Statement from Orange County Classroom Teachers Association:

“We are very concerned about the cuts the district is making. When reductions are necessary, they should be made as far away from direct impact on students as possible, starting at the cabinet and executive levels, not in classrooms and student services.

Supports like mental health services, assistance for students experiencing homelessness, and crisis intervention are essential. These are not the areas we should be cutting.

Brevard is cutting 7% at the district office level. OCPS is cutting 3%. That raises serious questions about priorities.”

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