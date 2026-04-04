“It was an ambush;” Man attacked while trying to be Good Samaritan on Florida highway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A good Samaritan trying to help a man lying on the side of the highway says he was “ambushed” and violently beaten instead.

Daniel Coman, 44, is facing several charges stemming from the incident, including battery, assault of a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence.

According to an arrest report, Coman struck the victim at least 15 times during the ambush and later attacked deputies when they were called to the scene.

Deputies say the attack happened as the victim, Hans Hamilton, was heading toward Apopka on U.S. Highway 429 just after 9:00 am Monday.

Hamilton said he saw a man lying on the side of the road near a car that appeared to have crashed into the median and pulled over.

“Any normal person would have done what I did,” said Hamilton, “At the moment, I was just thinking I’ve got to help this person.”

Video captured by Hamilton’s vehicle shows the suspect hopping onto the hood of his car, smashing in the windshield, and then pounding on the roof before dragging Hamilton to the ground.

It then shows Coman repeatedly punching and kicking Hamilton.

Hamilton told Channel 9 he has multiple bruises, four broken ribs, and suffered a brain bleed.

He also now has thousands in medical bills related to the attack.

“I’m going to be responsible for $7,500 just for medical. And then another $1,500 just for my car,” said Hamilton, “ It will bankrupt us.”

Four days later, Hamilton’s pain hasn’t faded. Neither has his belief that doing the right thing still counts.

“When somebody needs help, you help. That’s what we’re designed to do,” said Hamilton.

But he told Channel 9 he wanted to share his story so others would take precautions. Urging anyone in a similar situation to immediately call 911, then assess the situation before getting out of their vehicle.

“ What I don’t want people to lose is the humanity here. Be careful, though,” Hamilton said.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help cover Hamilton’s medical expenses and for repairs to his vehicle. You can find the link here.

In the meantime, Coman is being held in the Orange County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

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