Lifeguards warn of rip current dangers this Memorial Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With Memorial Day drawing crowds to coastal beaches, lifeguards are issuing critical warnings about the dangers of rip currents, urging even experienced swimmers to exercise caution.

As holiday weekends bring more people into the water, the risk of encountering these perilous currents increases, making vigilance and awareness more important than ever.

Authorities recommend choosing well-guarded beaches and heeding beach warning flags to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday.

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