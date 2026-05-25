Coast Guard saves 7 after boat breakdown 22 miles off New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a 25-foot boat after it became disabled 22 miles off the coast of New Smyrna Beach.

The rescue operation successfully towed the vessel to Station Ponce.

Seven people were aboard the boat when it experienced mechanical issues, leaving it unable to maneuver on its own.

Officials said the incident highlights the importance of proper safety measures and weather preparedness for mariners.

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