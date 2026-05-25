Bodycam footage shows near-drowning rescue in Orange County lake

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows the dramatic rescue of a man who nearly drowned in Lake Butler.

According to officials, the incident happened near Bird Island in Orange County when the man slipped underwater before he could grab a flotation device.

Marine deputies were already in the area when one deputy noticed the man struggling in the water.

Video shows deputies quickly moving in as the man disappeared beneath the surface.

Authorities said the deputy was able to pull the man to safety just moments before he went under for good.

Officials are using the close call as an important reminder for boaters and swimmers to always wear a life jacket when on or near the water.

The sheriff’s office says wearing proper flotation equipment can make the difference between life and death during water emergencies.

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