Florida sees rise in boating accidents and deaths, report shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida recorded nearly 700 boating accidents last year, resulting in 51 fatalities, according to a new report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC’s annual boating accident report highlights the rise in incidents on state waters.

The number of boating accidents in Florida has increased compared to two years ago.

The state’s waters are actively used by a large volume of vessels, including more than 1 million registered boats and up to 1 million non-registered boats.

The FWC report indicates that drowning was the primary cause of death in these boating-related incidents.

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