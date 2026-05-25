Memorial Day forecast: Summer-like heat and limited rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will wake up to a few coastal showers this Memorial Day morning, but slightly drier air moving in later today should help keep most afternoon rain chances limited.

Only isolated showers and storms are expected through the afternoon, with rain coverage around 20%.

Despite the lower storm chances, the heat and humidity will continue to make it feel very summer-like across the region.

Morning Forecast: Monday, May 25, 2026 (WFTV)

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across most of Central Florida, including a high of 91 degrees in Orlando.

When you factor in the humidity, heat index values will once again reach the mid and upper 90s during the hottest part of the day.

If you’re heading to the beach for the holiday, forecasters urge caution in the water.

A high risk of rip currents remains in place at all local beaches, creating dangerous swimming conditions along the coastline.

Looking ahead, a wetter weather pattern is expected to develop later this week.

Beginning Wednesday, rain and storm chances will increase and remain elevated through the end of the week.

The added cloud cover and rainfall should help take the edge off the heat, with afternoon highs settling back into the upper 80s by late week.

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