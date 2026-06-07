New Smyrna Beach hosts 4th of July events to mark America’s 250th anniversary

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach is hosting events on the Fourth of July to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The slate of events includes beachside events, live entertainment, and food festivities.

Beach Firecracker 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, July 4, beginning at 8 am



Flagler Avenue Beachfront, 101 Buenos Aires Street, New Smyrna Beach



Kick off the morning with a chip-timed race directly on the sand. Open to runners and walkers of all experience levels, the annual Firecracker 5K offers participants a scenic route along the shoreline, commemorative race shirts, finisher medals, and a post-race party down the street at Flagler Tavern. Registration is $30.

Brannon Center 4th of July VIP Lounge

Saturday, July 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.



105 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach



Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary at the Brannon Center’s 4th of July VIP Lounge, offering guests an exclusive indoor viewing experience for the New Smyrna Beach fireworks show. The event will feature live music, a cash bar, and food trucks. Early bird tickets are available for $50 through June 19, with general admission tickets increasing to $60 on June 20.

4 th of July Spectacular

Saturday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



1000 City Center Circle, Port Orange



Port Orange’s annual 4 th of July Spectacular is one of the area’s favorite traditions. This family-friendly celebration will feature live entertainment, interactive activities, and a patriotic evening capped off with a fireworks display and special drone show. Guests can enjoy performances from local favorites Are Friends Electric and The Navy Band Southeast’s Pride , along with a classic car show, inflatables, games, food trucks, and festive competitions, including a pie-baking contest and watermelon-eating contest.

of July Spectacular is one of the area’s favorite traditions. This family-friendly celebration will feature live entertainment, interactive activities, and a patriotic evening capped off with a fireworks display and special drone show. Guests can enjoy performances from local favorites and , along with a classic car show, inflatables, games, food trucks, and festive competitions, including a pie-baking contest and watermelon-eating contest. Toon Tiki Charters 4th of July Fireworks Cruise

Saturday, July 4, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.



129 N Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach



Watch the New Smyrna Beach fireworks from the water during Toon Tiki Charters’ 4th of July Fireworks Cruise. This 21+ event takes guests along the Indian River for an evening cruise with front-row views of the holiday fireworks display. Tickets are $70 per person.

BBQ Challenge Along Flagler Avenue

Sunday, July 5, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Flagler Avenue, New Smyrna Beach



Barbecue lovers can sample a variety of styles and flavors during this annual tasting event along Flagler Avenue. Participating restaurants and businesses will serve signature BBQ dishes, and attendees will use their tasting passport to vote for their favorites in the “Best at the Beach” awards. This $20 event also encourages guests to explore the avenue’s shops, galleries, and beachside atmosphere throughout the afternoon.

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