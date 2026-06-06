Orange County father believed to have killed his two children in domestic incident, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two young children were killed Thursday evening in an Orange County apartment, and investigators believe their father was responsible before taking his own life, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 5 to the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue after receiving a report of a man with a gun chasing a woman.

When deputies arrived, they contacted the woman, who was unharmed. She expressed worry about her children, who were inside a nearby apartment, according to investigators.

As deputies approached the apartment, they heard several gunshots and immediately entered the residence.

Inside, deputies found two children, ages 1 and 2, suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered aid before the children were transported to a local hospital, where both later died from their injuries.

Investigators also found the children’s father dead inside the apartment from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed investigators believe the father shot the two children before taking his own life.

The names of those involved have not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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