New playground opens at John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — The John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center in Orlando has opened a new playground, aiming to strengthen the community by providing new play areas and amenities for all ages.

Artist Nargiza Dadabaeva designed a colorful mural for the new playground. The mural brings the play space to life with its vibrant design.

The playground features Orlando’s first FitCore Extreme obstacle course, intended for individuals ages 13 and older.

This investment creates cozy spots for families to enjoy, stay active, and make wonderful memories close to home.

The new facilities are thoughtfully designed with plenty of shade and a variety of amenities, making sure everyone can relax and have fun in a warm and inviting setting.

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