Typical rainy season weather pattern returns by Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm but fairly comfortable Saturday, and more of the same is ahead to close out the weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies to continue this evening and overnight, with dry conditions expected to remain. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (WFTV)

The dry airmass remains in place for Sunday. Just a spotty sprinkle is possible right at the coast, with slightly warmer highs in the low 90s.

Moisture does begin to gradually increase next week. A few isolated showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (WFTV)

Even deeper moisture arrives in the middle of next week, further increasing rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are likely for Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s.

A more typical rainy season weather pattern quickly returns by Thursday, with elevated rain and storm chances. Highs remain in the low 90s.

The daily rain and storm chances will likely continue into the start of next weekend.

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