Former Marion County caregiver arrested for stealing $6,686 from elderly resident

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former caregiver at a Marion County assisted living facility is accused of using an elderly resident’s debit card 67 times and spending nearly $6,700, according to an arrest affidavit.

Zariah Lynn Parks, 24, was arrested July 23 on 67 counts of fraudulent use of another person’s identification, along with charges of grand theft from a person 65 or older and exploitation of an elderly person.

Her total bond was set at $171,500.

Channel 9 first reported earlier this month that deputies were searching for Parks after a resident at a Summerfield assisted living facility discovered her debit card and $240 in cash were missing.

The victim contacted authorities after discovering her debit card was missing in early June. She told investigators she searched for the card for several days before visiting a MIDFLORIDA Credit Union branch in Belleview.

At the bank, the woman discovered numerous purchases she said she had not authorized, according to the affidavit.

Investigators identified 67 transactions made between May 27 and June 6 totaling $6,686.99. The purchases occurred across Marion, Alachua and Orange counties.

Records show the card was used at gas stations, restaurants, liquor stores, Walmart, Publix, a nail salon and other businesses.

In Orlando, investigators documented purchases at Pandora, Lululemon, Claire’s and Foot Locker at the Mall at Millenia. Other purchases included more than $680 at Beauty Max, approximately $454 through the car-sharing platform Turo and nearly $320 at Tory Burch.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from several businesses.

At a Publix in Ocala, video allegedly showed Parks purchasing 22 items totaling $105.63 with the victim’s card. She was accompanied by three other people and left in a white Kia, according to the affidavit.

Additional surveillance reportedly captured Parks using the card at a RaceTrac, another Publix and a restaurant. A Citrus County detective familiar with Parks also identified her in surveillance images, investigators said.

The assisted living facility’s administrator told investigators Parks had worked as an aide and caregiver responsible for helping elderly residents with bathing, dressing, meals and other daily needs.

Parks had been fired around May 16, approximately 11 days before the first disputed transaction, according to the affidavit.

The victim told investigators she had not given anyone permission to use her card. She said only she and facility employees had access to her room.

The affidavit does not explain whether the bank flagged or attempted to block any of the transactions before the victim reported the card missing.

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