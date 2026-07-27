Brevard County

Brevard County Tax Collector’s Sarno Road office closed due to HVAC failure

Unsafe indoor temperatures forced officials to shut down the facility to protect staff and customers

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Brevard County Tax Collector’s office The Brevard County Tax Collector’s office on Sarno Road is temporarily closed after an HVAC system failure made conditions unsafe for staff and customers.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Tax Collector’s office on Sarno Road is temporarily closed after an HVAC system failure made conditions unsafe for staff and customers.

The office, located at 1515 Sarno Rd., typically serves more than 400 customers daily. Officials said temporary cooling units were unable to maintain safe indoor temperatures, prompting the immediate closure.

To handle the disruption, additional staff have been reassigned to nearby offices in Merritt Island, Palm Bay, and Viera.

“All customers with appointments at the Melbourne branch will need to reschedule at another location,” Tax Collector Lisa Cullen said, adding that efforts are underway to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

No timeline has been given for reopening.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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