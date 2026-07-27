Fentanyl and meth seized in East Orange County trafficking probe

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people face several felony charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in east Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began after the agency received multiple anonymous Crimeline tips about suspected drug sales.

Investigators later executed a search warrant and reported finding:

38 grams of fentanyl

12.5 grams of methamphetamine

5 grams of crack cocaine

One firearm

The Sheriff’s Office said the amount of fentanyl supported a drug-trafficking charge.

The agency did not immediately release the names of the two people arrested or specify where the search warrant was executed.

Anyone with information about suspected drug activity can submit an anonymous tip through Central Florida Crimeline.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group