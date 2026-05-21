Clermont man dead following reported shooting, police investigating

CLERMONT, Fla. — Police say a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday at 1130 Linton Court in Clermont.

Clermont Police Officers responded to the residence at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said upon arrival, they made contact with two adult males residing at the residence, ages 33 and 47. The 33-year-old male, who also lived at the home, is cooperating with authorities.

Police say the shooting is considered an isolated incident and authorities have recovered a weapon. Police stated there is no danger to the public.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation and are actively working with the State Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group