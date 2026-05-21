Scattered storms and rain to continue through the holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday featured scattered storms across parts of the area, and more rain is likely for Friday.

The rain and storms will slowly fade away later this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will again develop to close out the work week. The best chance for activity will be along and west of the I-4 corridor, with highs in the low 90s.

Even more moisture arrives for the start of the holiday weekend. Higher coverage of rain and storms is likely for Saturday, with temps in the upper 80s.

The higher storm chances continue into Sunday, but a washout is not anticipated. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Memorial Day itself will also feature scattered storms, but coverage may be slightly lower. Temps for the holiday will be in the low 90s.

Deeper tropical moisture likely arrives for next week, increasing rain and storm chances.

WEATHER 5/21/26

WEATHER 5/21/26

WEATHER 5/21/26

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