Deputies fatally shoot armed barricaded man after hours-long standoff in Lake Panasoffkee

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting took place around 1:38 a.m. on NW 40th Terrace in Lake Panasoffkee after a domestic-related incident involving a suicidal man with a knife.

Based on initial reports, deputies arrived at the scene after being alerted to a domestic incident involving a male who was suicidal.

The man’s girlfriend and a small child were safely evacuated from the residence before the subject barricaded himself inside a bedroom and refused to come out.

Negotiators and a SWAT team arrived at the scene, trying to communicate with the subject for several hours. According to authorities, the communication eventually broke down.

Investigators report that the suspect later made threatening remarks and charged at SWAT deputies while holding a knife. Initially, SWAT officers fired less-lethal rounds to halt the suspect, but his actions eventually prompted deputies to use lethal force.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the subject was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

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