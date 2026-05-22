Couple charged in Citra child’s death face trial together, at least for now

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman charged in connection to the death of a Citra child were back in a Marion County courtroom Friday morning.

3-year-old Paisley Brown died in February. Investigators said she was severely abused.

Jeroen Coombs is accused of beating the little girl at their home until she became unresponsive.

Prosecutors said Coombs told his girlfriend, Jennifer Kendrick — who was Paisley’s mother — about the incident, but said the couple waited 40 minutes to call 911.

Paisley Brown, 3 A group of people gathered in Marion County to demand justice for Paisley Brown, a 3-year-old girl who was found dead on February 19, 2026.

Coombs has been charged with murder and could face the death penalty.

Kendrick charges include aggravated manslaughter in connection to her daughter’s death.

In court Friday, a judge said the defendants will remain on the docket to be tried together, but would entertain a motion to separate the trials at a later date.

Jeroen Coombs and Jennifer Kendrick court hearing Coombs and Kendrick attend a court hearing on May 22, 2026, in Marion County, Florida. (WFTV staff)

Both Coombs and Kendrick are scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing in mid-July.

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