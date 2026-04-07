Woman waives court appearance, faces manslaughter charge in connection with daughter’s death

CITRA, Fla. — A Citra woman facing a manslaughter charge for the death of her daughter will not appear in a Marion County courtroom on Tuesday.

Jennifer Kendrick’s boyfriend Jereon Coombs is accused of beating three-year old Paisley Brown to death last month. He has been charged with first-degree murder/felony murder and aggravated child abuse and is being held without bond.

Kendrick was initially charged with felony neglect, but her charge was later upgraded to manslaughter.

In a statement to Marion County deputies, Kendrick admitted to having a video chat with Coombs while she was having a manicure. She said Coombs showed her an image of Brown, who was irresponsible. Kendrick did not leave her appointment, according to her statement.

“I think this is one of the most atrocious child abuse cases that we could possibly see,” said Channel 9 Legal Analyst William Scheaffer. “She is getting her nails done, and she sees a video of her child who is irresponsible and does nothing – NOTHING.

Kendrick told investigators comes has a history of abuse and violence toward her children, according to the report. She admitted to witnessing her boyfriend beat her children and tie up Brown with rope and blue tape.

Scheaffer believes Kendrick’s legal strategy may hinge on cutting a plea deal with prosecutors and testifying against her boyfriend.“You’re going to want to shift the entire blame onto the co-defendant,” he said.

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