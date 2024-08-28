Girl, 6, left on hot bus at Oviedo day care

OVIEDO, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl was left on a hot bus Monday afternoon at a day care, the Oviedo Police Department said.

Police said that the girl had fallen asleep on the bus, which was parked in the parking lot at All About Kidz preschool on West Broadway Street near North Lake Jessup Avenue.

They said that the bus driver, Barbra Ledbetter, was supposed to check each of the bus’ seats to ensure that they were empty upon arriving at the day care.

But they said that she did not do so -- even though she signed a log saying that she had done so.

Investigators said that the girl woke up after more than an hour later and had trouble breathing.

Read: FAA grounds Falcon 9 after SpaceX booster lands on droneship, falls

They said that girl started banging on the bus’ windows, seeking help.

A parent who was passing by the bus noticed that the girl was still aboard it, a police report said.

Ledbetter was arrested on a child neglect charge.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: CDC issues warning over ‘sloth fever,’ 2 cases reported in Orange County

©2024 Cox Media Group