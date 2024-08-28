Local

CDC issues warning over ‘sloth fever,’ 2 cases reported in Orange County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about what’s called “sloth fever” or “sloth virus.”

It spreads mostly by infected flies but also by mosquitoes.

it came from South America, but two cases were reported Tuesday in Orange County.

Symptoms include fever, headache, and joint pain.

It can last a week, but symptoms can disappear and then come back.

